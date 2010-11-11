Bonnie Hill and Pedro José Greer, Jr. Elected to RAND Board of Trustees

For Release Thursday

November 11, 2010

The RAND Corporation Board of Trustees has elected two members, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

The newly elected members are Bonnie Hill, president of a consulting firm focused on corporate governance and public policy issues, and Dr. Pedro José Greer, Jr. assistant dean for academic affairs at Florida International University College of Medicine. RAND is a nonprofit research organization.

"Our two newest trustees will enrich the already diverse talents and backgrounds of our institutional leadership," Thomson said. "Bonnie and Joe will also bring plentiful energy and insight to the governing body that helps us deliver rigorous and objective analysis to policy and decisionmakers in all corners of the world."

Hill is president of the consulting firm B. Hill Enterprises and is co-founder of Icon Blue, a brand marketing company. From 1997 to 2001, she was president and chief executive officer of the Times Mirror Foundation and senior vice president for communications and public affairs of the Los Angeles Times. From 1992 to 1997, she served as dean of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and, prior to that, as secretary of State and Consumer Services for the State of California. She has held many posts in Washington D.C. and serves as a director on the boards of several public companies and nonprofit groups.

A practicing internist and champion for medical care for the underserved, Greer received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 and was awarded a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" in 1993. Greer has a long history of involvement with RAND, serving as a trustee from 1997 to 2007 and most recently as a member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School Board of Governors. Greer also is chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Mercy Hospital in Miami and is founder of the Camillus Health Concern, an agency that provides medical care to more than 10,000 homeless patients each year in the city of Miami.