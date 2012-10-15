Michael E. Leiter and Donald B. Rice Elected to RAND Corporation Board of Trustees

For Release Monday

October 15, 2012

Michael E. Leiter and Donald B. Rice have been elected to the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO Michael D. Rich announced today.

"These two trustees bring a depth and breadth of experience that will aid RAND's efforts to bring objective analysis and effective solutions to policymakers and decisionmakers around the world," Rich said. RAND is a nonprofit research organization.

Leiter served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, the nation's primary organization for analysis and integration of domestic and foreign terrorism intelligence, in the administrations of both Barack Obama and George W. Bush. In this role, he reported to the president regarding executive branch-wide counterterrorism planning, and to the director of national intelligence regarding intelligence matters. Leiter is currently senior counselor at Palantir Technologies.

Previously, Leiter served as the deputy chief of staff for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and was involved in the development of national intelligence centers, including National Counterterrorism Center and the National Counterproliferation Center, and their integration into the larger intelligence community.

Rice served as president and CEO of RAND for 17 years before departing in 1989 to become secretary of the Air Force. Under his leadership, RAND strengthened its position as the leading national security research institution in the United States and substantially grew its domestic research program.

After his tenure as secretary of the Air Force, Rice was president and chief operating officer of Teledyne, Inc., and then president and CEO of Agensys, Inc. He previously served as a RAND trustee from 1972–1989 and from 2001–2011. He also is a current member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School Board of Governors.