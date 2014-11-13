Three New Members Elected to RAND Corporation Board of Trustees

For Release Thursday

November 13, 2014

Three leaders with broad backgrounds in business and public service have been elected to the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO Michael D. Rich announced today. The new members are former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, entrepreneur Joel Hyatt and energy industry executive David L. Porges.

Hyatt begins his service this month, while Bildt and Porges will join the board in January.

“These new trustees, each with a broad portfolio of leadership experience, will help ensure that RAND continues to provide objective analysis to policy and decisionmakers in all corners of the world,” Rich said.

Bildt was prime minister of Sweden from 1991 to 1994 and was the country's minister for foreign affairs from 2006 to 2014. He negotiated and signed the treaty on the accession of Sweden to the European Union, and played a significant role in mediating the Balkan conflict, serving as the European Union's special envoy to the former Yugoslavia and co-chairman of the Dayton Peace Conference in 1995. Bildt previously served as a RAND trustee from 2002 to 2006.

Hyatt was a co-founder of Current Media and served as the company's CEO. From 1998 to 2003, he was a lecturer in entrepreneurship at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and prior to that he was CEO of Hyatt Legal Plans, Inc., which he founded and later sold to MetLife. From 1999–2002, he was a member of the advisory board of the RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy.

Porges is chairman, president and CEO of EQT Corporation, an integrated energy company and a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology. He is also chairman, president and CEO of EQT Midstream Partners, LP, which owns and operates midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. Porges' previous work includes 11 years in the energy sector with Bankers Trust Corporation (acquired by Deustche Bank) and seven years in international management with Exxon Corporation (now Exxon Mobil Corporation).