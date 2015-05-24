Statement About John Forbes Nash, Jr.

For Release Sunday

May 24, 2015

The RAND Corporation notes with regret the death of John Nash, a consultant at RAND from 1950 to 1954 who was awarded the 1994 Nobel Prize for Economics for his landmark work, first begun in the 1950s, on the mathematics of game theory.

“We were saddened to hear the news about John's passing,” said Michael Rich, president and CEO of RAND. “At a time when RAND, along with much of America, was grappling with the strategic implications of the new Cold War, John contributed important insights into game theory, which widened and deepened our understanding of mutual deterrence and the nuclear arms race.”