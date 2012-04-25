Paul Baran Named Internet Hall of Fame Pioneer

Paul Baran, who helped develop the building blocks of the Internet during the 1960s while working as a researcher at the RAND Corporation, was inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame. He was honored posthumously in the Pioneers Circle with others who were instrumental in the early design and development of the Internet.

The names of the inaugural Internet Hall of Fame inductees were announced on April 20, 2012 at the Internet Society's Global INET 2012 conference in Geneva, Switzerland. Internet pioneers and luminaries from around the world gathered at the conference to mark the Internet Society's 20th anniversary and attend the awards celebration.

The Internet Hall of Fame is an annual awards program that has been established by the Internet Society to publicly recognize a distinguished and select group of leaders who have made significant contributions to the development and advancement of the global Internet.