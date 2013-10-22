RAND Summer Institute July 7–10, 2014

Applications are being accepted now through March 21 for the 21st annual RAND Summer Institute (RSI), a pair of conferences on aging that will be held next July 7–10 at the RAND Corporation headquarters in Santa Monica.

The RSI will feature a Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists (July 7–8) and a Workshop on the Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging (July 9–10). The program is designed to expose scholars interested in the study of aging to research being conducted in fields outside their own specialties.

The Mini-Med School will focus on biomedical topics, drawn from the fields of biology, genetics, patient care, psychiatry, and other areas. Expert clinicians and researchers will provide participants with insights into the science of aging and relevant medical issues.

Topics for the Workshop on Aging will be drawn from research areas in the social sciences, including discussions of savings, retirement, disability, demography, psychology, and quality of life issues.

Additional information is available by contacting Sharon Koga (Sharon_Koga@rand.org).

RSI is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research at the National Institutes of Health.