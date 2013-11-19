U.S. Air Force Academy Presents Natalie Crawford with Thomas D. White National Defense Award

RAND Senior Fellow Natalie Crawford received the U.S. Air Force Academy's 2012 Thomas D. White National Defense Award for her significant contributions to national security. Previous award winners include the Air Force's first chief of staff, General Carl Spaatz; former National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice; and actor Bob Hope.

Crawford was selected for the award by a committee coordinated by Sue Christensen of the Academy's Plan and Programs office. “Ms. Crawford has selflessly worked behind the scenes for nearly 50 years to improve Air Force aircraft, weapons and space systems capabilities and has supported Air Force Scientific programs,” Christensen said.

The award was presented in a ceremony on November 1 and Crawford's name was added to a plaque in Arnold Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy.