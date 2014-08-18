Andrew Parasiliti Named Director of Center for Global Risk and Security at RAND

Andrew Parasiliti, former editor in chief of Al-Monitor.com, has been named director of the Center for Global Risk and Security at the RAND Corporation.

Parasiliti's background also includes appointments as executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies-US and Corresponding Director, IISS-Middle East; principal in the international practice of The BGR Group; foreign policy advisor to U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel; director of the Middle East Initiative at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University; and director of programs at the Middle East Institute.

He received a Ph.D. from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, where he wrote his dissertation on Iraq, and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The RAND Center for Global Risk and Security (CGRS) addresses emerging security threats through cross-cutting, multi-disciplinary research and analysis.

Parasiliti replaces Gregory Treverton, a long-time RAND analyst who was recently appointed chairman of the National Intelligence Council.

