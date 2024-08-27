Don't Ever Invade China: Xi Jinping Prioritizes Border, Coastal, and Air Defense

Commentary

Aug 27, 2024

Chinese sailors stand in formation before a visit by U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson to the People's Liberation Army (Navy) headquarters in Beijing, China, January 14, 2019, photo by Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio/U.S. Navy

Chinese sailors stand in formation before a visit by U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson to the People's Liberation Army (Navy) headquarters in Beijing, China, January 14, 2019

Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio/U.S. Navy

By Shanshan Mei and Dennis J. Blasko

This commentary was originally published by War on the Rocks on August 27, 2024.

Just as the U.S. National Defense Strategy lists homeland defense as the first priority (PDF) of the Department of Defense, China's national defense policy states that the top mission of China's armed forces is to “safeguard national territorial sovereignty (领土主权) and maritime rights and interests (海洋权益).” Other “major security domains” have been added to China's National Defense Law—specifically space, the electromagnetic spectrum, and cyberspace in 2020—but protecting the borders of the homeland has always been the prime directive.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping underscored mainland defense on July 30 with a speech to the Chinese Communist Party's politburo standing committee group study session on China's border, coastal, and air defense (边海空防). This meeting addressed the duties of a significant portion of the active-duty People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police, and the reserves and militia, which operate on the front lines with neighboring militaries and civilian entities. Xi praised their efforts as central to China's national security and strategic interests since he took power in 2012. The study session became the banner front page article of the August 1 edition of the Chinese-language Liberation Army Daily newspaper. Xi's speech gained symbolic heft by coming on the date celebrated for the 97th anniversary of the founding of People's Liberation Army.…

The remainder of this commentary is available at warontherocks.com

More About This Commentary

Shanshan Mei, known by the pen name Marcus Clay, is a political scientist at RAND. She previously served as the special assistant to the 22nd chief of staff of the Air Force for China and Indo-Pacific issues. Dennis J. Blasko is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with 23 years of service as a military intelligence officer and foreign area officer specializing in China. From 1992 to 1996, he was an Army attaché in Beijing and Hong Kong.

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