The Space Handbook, first published in 1958, was designed to serve as a basic guide on the uses and characteristics of space systems, including astronautics and its applications, technology in the space environment, rocket vehicles, propulsion systems, propellants, internal power sources, structures and materials, flight path and orientation control, guidance, communication, observation and tracking, and atmospheric flight. Written at the request of the Hon. John W. McCormack, chairman of the House Select Committee on Astronautics and Space Exploration, it was produced in only three weeks using RAND’s own funds in the public interest. Now, fifty years after its initial publication, and to celebrate RAND’s 60th Anniversary, RAND is proud to bring this classic work back into print in paperback and digital formats.

This report is part of the RAND commercial book series. Periodically, RAND researchers publish with commercial presses. These books are not available from RAND but can be requested directly from the publisher, except in cases where the rights have reverted to RAND and we have republished a new edition.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.