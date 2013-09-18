Since the manufacture of penicillin during World War II antimicrobial drugs have been the source of wellness to many who have suffered life-threatening infections. Over the last 70 years, however, we have taken these drugs for granted and now face the consequences of antimicrobial resistance. In The Drugs Don't Work lead author Dame Sally C. Davies, Chief Medical Officer for England, together with Dr. Jonathan Grant, Principal Research Fellow at RAND Europe, and Professor Mike Catchpole, internationally recognised scientist in the field, identify the problem, explain the science, provide the policy analysis and offer solutions to what is a growing global threat. The Drugs Don't Work brings together in one easy read the startling facts of the here-and-now problem we face about resistance to our current range of antimicrobial drugs with expert analysis of the science behind and policy implications of the battle against infectious diseases and provides what everyone needs to know to head off the growing threat of drugs no longer working to help us to win the war against bugs.

