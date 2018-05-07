HSOAC Annual Report 2016–2017
Published May 7, 2018
Published May 7, 2018
The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) provides the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with independent and objective analysis in support of policy development, decisionmaking, alternative approaches, and new ideas on issues of significance. In its first year operating HSOAC for DHS, RAND sought to stand up the federally funded research and development center with the skills, experience, and resources DHS needs to meet the country's most pressing homeland security challenges. The HSOAC 2016–2017 Annual Report offers an overview of HSOAC capabilities and highlights how RAND is supporting the DHS mission.
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