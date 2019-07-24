Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center
2017-2018 Annual Report
Published Jul 24, 2019
2017-2018 Annual Report
Published Jul 24, 2019
To support the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) across its missions, RAND operates the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC). HSOAC provides the Department and its components with independent and objective analyses and advice in core areas important to DHS, such as regulatory, doctrine, and policy studies; acquisition studies; and innovation and technology acceleration. HSOAC also works with and supports other federal, state, local, tribal, and public- and private-sector organizations that make up the homeland security enterprise. The HSOAC 2017–2018 Annual Report offers an overview of HSOAC capabilities, highlights how RAND is supporting the DHS mission, and looks ahead at projects in the core research programs.
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