Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center

2018-2019 Annual Report

Published Apr 3, 2020

To support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) across its missions, the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) federally funded research and development center, operated by the RAND Corporation under contract with the department, provides the department and its components with independent and objective analyses and advice in core areas important to DHS. HSOAC also works with and supports other federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and public- and private-sector organizations that make up the homeland security enterprise. This is the center's 2018–2019 annual report.

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Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center: 2018-2019 Annual Report. Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center operated by the RAND Corporation, 2020. https://www.rand.org/pubs/corporate_pubs/CP933.html.
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