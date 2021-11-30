Few issues today are as polarizing as U.S. immigration policy and border security, as evidenced by fervent views on such topics as removals, border walls, asylum-seeking, and visa policies. And although many people have an opinion on such policies, the United States is in short supply of nonpartisan studies to inform the related pressing policy decisions. For more than two decades, the RAND Corporation has sought to fill these analytic gaps in the United States and across the world.

RAND's work seeks to help policymakers measure, understand, and forecast migration flows; understand environmental, political, and security drivers of migration; develop and evaluate approaches to deter and detect unlawful immigrant groups and illicit flows of narcotics and goods; formulate and enforce immigration policy; and understand the experience of immigrants in the United States. Here, its experts bring together some of RAND's interdisciplinary work on immigration and on managing the U.S. border.