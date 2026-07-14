Reforming Federal Research Funding
RAND Comments on the Office of Management and Budget’s May 2026 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Revising the Guidance for Federal Financial Assistance
Published Jul 14, 2026
RAND Comments on the Office of Management and Budget’s May 2026 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Revising the Guidance for Federal Financial Assistance
Published Jul 14, 2026
This publication presents RAND’s comment on the May 2026 notice of proposed rulemaking entitled “Regulation for Federal Financial Assistance,” which proposed changes to Title 2, Federal Financial Assistance, of the Code of Federal Regulations. Title 2 governs the administration of federal financial assistance awards across the federal government, including grants, cooperative agreements, and other forms of assistance.
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