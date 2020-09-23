Mass Migration
How RAND Is Addressing One of the Greatest Challenges and Opportunities of the Century
Published Sep 23, 2020
How RAND Is Addressing One of the Greatest Challenges and Opportunities of the Century
Published Sep 23, 2020
Migration management is becoming one of the most pressing issues of this century. The RAND Corporation has worked closely with national and international agencies, particularly in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, to assess how host- and home-country governments, donor countries, and multilateral agencies can manage policies associated with today's vast migrant flows. This document describes RAND's interdisciplinary work on migration-related trends, challenges, and solutions, focusing on three areas of migration with significant open policy questions: migration resulting from conflict, migration resulting from climate change or natural hazards, and management of migration across the U.S. southern border.
This publication is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications include program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.