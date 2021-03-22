Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center
2019–2020 Annual Report
Published Mar 22, 2021
2019–2020 Annual Report
Published Mar 22, 2021
To support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security across its missions, the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center federally funded research and development center, operated by the RAND Corporation under contract with the department, provides the department and its components with independent and objective analyses and advice in core areas important to the department. The center also works with and supports other federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and public- and private-sector organizations that make up the homeland security enterprise. This is the center's 2019–2020 annual report.
This publication is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications include program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.