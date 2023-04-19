Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center
2021–2022 Annual Report
Published Apr 19, 2023
2021–2022 Annual Report
Published Apr 19, 2023
The 2021–2022 annual report from the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center describes the center’s research programs, provides project highlights, previews work on the horizon, and lists publicly released publications.
This publication is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications include program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units.
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