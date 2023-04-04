Scottish Affairs Committee

This written evidence was produced by Nicolas Jouan, defence and security analyst at RAND Europe — part of the RAND Corporation, a non-profit and non-partisan research institute — with the support of his colleagues James Black and Theodora Ogden. This evidence is an original analysis drawing on the 2021 RAND research on a UK Strategy for the High North conducted by Jouan, Black, and Ogden as well as on a series of other relevant RAND studies on Arctic governance and on great power competition in the region. The aim of this evidence is to analyse the UK's national security priorities in the North Atlantic and the High North and how to develop Scotland's role as an asset in the pursuit of these priorities. Following the terms of references of the inquiry, this written evidence will therefore primarily address these two topics:

This report is part of the RAND Corporation External publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.