Written Evidence Submitted by RAND Europe

This written evidence was produced by Nicolas Jouan, Charlotte Kleberg, and James Black at RAND Europe, the European arm of the RAND Corporation, a non-profit research institute. It draws on RAND research on a 'UK Strategy for the High North' conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as well as other RAND studies on Arctic security, governance, and related issues. Following the terms of references of the inquiry, this evidence addresses two sets of questions: The evolving security environment in the Arctic: Questions 1-4. UK strategy towards the Arctic: Questions 8-10.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation External publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.