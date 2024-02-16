Immigration and international relations:

This report presents the proceedings of a conference on the International Effects of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 (IRCA) held in Guadalajara, Mexico, in May 1989. Sponsored by The RAND Corporation and The Urban Institute, the conference was attended by scholars and public officials from Mexico, the United States, and Canada who addressed the effects of IRCA in four areas: illegal immigration, U.S.-Mexico relations, Mexico, and the West Indies and inter-American relations. Each area was the basis of a working session whose presentations and discussions are summarized in the report. Also included are opening and closing speeches and 11 of the resource papers that were presented at the working sessions. The conference was part of the ongoing Program for Research on Immigration Policy, which was established by the two host organizations to provide analysis that will help inform policies on immigration and immigrants.

This report is part of the RAND joint report immigration series. The joint report was a product of RAND from 1988 to 1993 that included documents published jointly with other organizations, which transmitted major research findings and final research.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.