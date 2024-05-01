An Information System for Educational Management

A review of educational research to determine what data are available for evaluation and accountability, and what further data are needed. Research in the conventional classroom has failed to find conclusive evidence regarding factors that affect student achievement. Laboratory-type research has identified factors which affect learning, but the learning tasks that are used are mostly irrelevant to classroom learning. It seems apparent that accountability has little chance for success because little is known about factors which affect education outcome. Further research is needed, especially to determine the interactive factors among students, teachers, and instructional methods. One of the most difficult problems that research must solve is the identification, measurement, and modification of noncognitive achievement, and tests of cognitive achievement must be improved. This should be developed in close conjunction with a look at the objectives of education and the methods for evaluating these objectives. (See also R-930, R-931, R-933 to R-935.) 72 pp. Bibliog.

This report is part of the RAND report series. The report was a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993 that represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.