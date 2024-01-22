From its inception, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has attempted to better integrate its operational components into a cohesive unity of effort. These attempts have included both the encouragement of jointly acquiring capabilities and the creation of a joint requirements process. The goal of both efforts is to reduce costs and ensure commonality during joint operations. However, DHS has not always realized these benefits, in part because it has struggled with translating its jointly defined requirements into joint acquisition programs. In this report, a researcher assesses why DHS has struggled with this transition and makes recommendations for guidance to help future efforts.

The author sought to answer this question by referencing both current DHS policy and the experiences of recent joint programs. He began by reviewing current DHS policies and processes to understand how they address transitioning joint requirements to joint acquisitions. He then reviewed four joint DHS acquisitions efforts, each with its own approach to managing the challenges of jointness. He reviewed requirements and acquisition documents from these programs, as well as government reviews of them. He also spoke with DHS officials familiar with these programs, from both the components and DHS headquarters.