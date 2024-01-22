Transitioning Joint Requirements to Joint Acquisitions
Lessons and Recommendations for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
ResearchPublished Jan 22, 2024
To determine why the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has struggled with translating jointly defined requirements into joint acquisition programs, one author referenced both current DHS policy and the experiences of recent joint programs. In addition to presenting his findings, he makes recommendations for guidance for future efforts.
Lessons and Recommendations for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
ResearchPublished Jan 22, 2024
From its inception, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has attempted to better integrate its operational components into a cohesive unity of effort. These attempts have included both the encouragement of jointly acquiring capabilities and the creation of a joint requirements process. The goal of both efforts is to reduce costs and ensure commonality during joint operations. However, DHS has not always realized these benefits, in part because it has struggled with translating its jointly defined requirements into joint acquisition programs. In this report, a researcher assesses why DHS has struggled with this transition and makes recommendations for guidance to help future efforts.
The author sought to answer this question by referencing both current DHS policy and the experiences of recent joint programs. He began by reviewing current DHS policies and processes to understand how they address transitioning joint requirements to joint acquisitions. He then reviewed four joint DHS acquisitions efforts, each with its own approach to managing the challenges of jointness. He reviewed requirements and acquisition documents from these programs, as well as government reviews of them. He also spoke with DHS officials familiar with these programs, from both the components and DHS headquarters.
This research was sponsored by the DHS Office of Program Accountability and Risk Management and conducted in the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division.
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