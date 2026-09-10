Implementation and Outcome Evaluation of LA DOOR, a Proposition 47–Funded Program in Los Angeles

This research was sponsored by the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney as an initiative of the California Board of State and Community Corrections. This work was conducted in RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

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