Implementation and Outcome Evaluation of LA DOOR, a Proposition 47–Funded Program in Los Angeles
Cohort 3 Final Evaluation Report
ResearchPublished Sep 10, 2026
Cohort 3 Final Evaluation Report
ResearchPublished Sep 10, 2026
LA DOOR, funded by Proposition 47 grants from the California Board of State and Community Correction, provides voluntary, health-focused services to Los Angeles adults with current or prior justice involvement and substance use or mental health needs. This report presents findings from the process and outcome evaluation of LA DOOR Cohort 3, covering services delivered from September 2022 through December 2025.
This research was sponsored by the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney as an initiative of the California Board of State and Community Corrections. This work was conducted in RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
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