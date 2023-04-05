Whither the Liberal International Order?

The purpose of this dissertation is to understand and anticipate the impact of an attenuated or weakened Liberal International Order on propensity, incidence, and intensity of conflict. To accomplish this, I first conduct a comprehensive literature review of international relations theories, selected economic theories, and other political science writings to establish what incentivizes order, what weakens order, and what perpetuates order.

Why Attenuating the LIO Will Leads to More Defections (or Higher Conflict PIIs): An Agent-Based Model

Why the LIO Works and Why Attenuating the LIO Will Lead to Higher Conflict PIIs: Formal Modeling

What weakens the LIO: Nationalism and the Distorted Perception of Costs, Benefits and Risks

What Incentivizes the Order: The Origins of Order and the Benefits of the LIO

This document was submitted as a dissertation in June 2022 in partial fulfillment of the requirements of the doctoral degree in public policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

