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Challenges in getting proven innovations rapidly adopted into practice are a global concern for health systems. The need for more streamlined pathways to accelerate scaling of ‘implementation-ready’ innovations and ways of working that are aligned to national challenges and population need is at the heart of the NHS 10-Year Health Plan and the Life Sciences Sector Plan. This presentation will consider what role, if any, implementation science can play in accelerating the adoption of high-value innovations in the NHS.

Speaker Paul Wilson Professor of Implementation Science, University of Manchester Paul Wilson is Professor of Implementation Science at the University of Manchester. He is Implementation Lead for the NIHR Applied Research Collaboration Greater Manchester and Implementation Lead for the NIHR Innovation Observatory and Co Director of the NIHR Rapid Service Evaluation Team: REVAL. Paul’s research is focused on evaluation of large-scale health service change, national policy implementation and on accelerating innovation adoption and spread.