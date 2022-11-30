Project
Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR)
Nov 30, 2022
2026 CCHSR LectureRegister Now
3 Dec 2026
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. GMT Online
Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.
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Challenges in getting proven innovations rapidly adopted into practice are a global concern for health systems. The need for more streamlined pathways to accelerate scaling of ‘implementation-ready’ innovations and ways of working that are aligned to national challenges and population need is at the heart of the NHS 10-Year Health Plan and the Life Sciences Sector Plan. This presentation will consider what role, if any, implementation science can play in accelerating the adoption of high-value innovations in the NHS.
Professor of Implementation Science, University of Manchester