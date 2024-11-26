Global approaches to AI governance
Event Details
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Date:
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Nov 26, 2024
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Time:
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6:00 p.m. GMT
Program
Artificial Intelligence is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, and nations and organisations are in a race to influence its trajectory. As AI models become more advanced, the challenge for governments, institutions, and leaders is to build a future where AI’s economic and societal benefits are maximized, while its potential risks are carefully managed.
This event explored how different regions, including Europe and the US, are addressing AI governance and regulation, and how these differing approaches are likely to affect society, industry, and innovation around the world.
Panel Speakers
Jeff Alstott
Director, Center for Technology and Security Policy, RAND
Carl Frey
Dieter Schwartz Associate Professor of AI & Work, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
Gaia Marcus
Director, Ada Lovelace Institute
Dr. Laura Gilbert
Chief Analyst & Director of Data Science, 10 Downing Street
Key Topics
- The implications of AI governance frameworks across Europe, the US, and globally
- How governments can navigate the balance between innovation and regulation
- The impact of AI policy on industries, economies, and civil society
- Strategies to mitigate risks while encouraging AI-driven progress