Global approaches to AI governance

Event Details

Date:

Nov 26, 2024

Time:

6:00 p.m. GMT

Program

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, and nations and organisations are in a race to influence its trajectory. As AI models become more advanced, the challenge for governments, institutions, and leaders is to build a future where AI’s economic and societal benefits are maximized, while its potential risks are carefully managed.

This event explored how different regions, including Europe and the US, are addressing AI governance and regulation, and how these differing approaches are likely to affect society, industry, and innovation around the world.

Panel Speakers

  • Jeff Alstott

    Director, Center for Technology and Security Policy, RAND

  • Carl Frey

    Dieter Schwartz Associate Professor of AI & Work, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

  • Gaia Marcus

    Director, Ada Lovelace Institute

  • Dr. Laura Gilbert

    Chief Analyst & Director of Data Science, 10 Downing Street

Key Topics

  • The implications of AI governance frameworks across Europe, the US, and globally
  • How governments can navigate the balance between innovation and regulation
  • The impact of AI policy on industries, economies, and civil society
  • Strategies to mitigate risks while encouraging AI-driven progress