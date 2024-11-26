Global approaches to AI governance

Event Details Date: Nov 26, 2024 Time: 6:00 p.m. GMT

Program

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, and nations and organisations are in a race to influence its trajectory. As AI models become more advanced, the challenge for governments, institutions, and leaders is to build a future where AI’s economic and societal benefits are maximized, while its potential risks are carefully managed.

This event explored how different regions, including Europe and the US, are addressing AI governance and regulation, and how these differing approaches are likely to affect society, industry, and innovation around the world.

Panel Speakers

Jeff Alstott Director, Center for Technology and Security Policy, RAND

Carl Frey Dieter Schwartz Associate Professor of AI & Work, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Gaia Marcus Director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Dr. Laura Gilbert Chief Analyst & Director of Data Science, 10 Downing Street

Key Topics