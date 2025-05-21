How Resilient Is China’s Economy?

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Have decades of economic planning rendered China’s economy more resilient to external shocks? The debate surrounding the impact of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration has reignited discussions about the exceptional nature of China’s economic model.

This panel aims to address this critical question by convening leading experts who will delve into the strengths and weaknesses of China’s approach to economic development. By examining historical trends, policy frameworks, and current challenges, the panel will consider how China's long-term economic strategies have shaped its ability – or lack thereof – to withstand disruptions. What is the likely trajectory of China’s economy in the face of external shocks and internal challenges? What lessons might be drawn for other economies from China’s approach?

This event will be held on the record and is open to policy professionals, media and members of the public.

Speakers

Jude Blanchette Distinguished Tang Chair in China Research; Director, RAND China Research Center, RAND

Francesca Ghiretti Research Leader, RAND Europe

Finbarr Bermingham Senior Correspondent for Europe, South China Morning Post SCMP

Gerard DiPippo Acting Associate Director, RAND China Research Center

RH Ruth Harris Research Group Director, Defence, Security and Justice, RAND Europe

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