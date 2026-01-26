RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum 2026

The RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum brings together policymakers, researchers, and sector experts to explore how evidence can help the UK meet complex challenges within a wider European and global environment. The Forum examines how governments can strengthen resilience, enhance competitiveness, shape technological change, and maintain security in an era defined by interconnected risks.

Reflecting RAND Europe's mission to support better decisionmaking through rigorous, independent, and cross-disciplinary research, the event focuses on how integrated evidence can guide strategic choices. Discussions consider the pressures shaping the UK's future, including national and societal resilience, defence readiness, long-term growth, technological transformation, and the evolving role of evidence in public debate.

Across a day of plenaries, focused sessions and futures briefings, participants will explore practical, forward-looking approaches that can help governments build strategic depth, improve outcomes, and make more effective use of evidence in shaping public value.

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