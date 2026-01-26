RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum 2026

Past event

26 Jan 2026

8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. GMT One Great George Street

The RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum brings together policymakers, researchers, and sector experts to explore how evidence can help the UK meet complex challenges within a wider European and global environment. The Forum examines how governments can strengthen resilience, enhance competitiveness, shape technological change, and maintain security in an era defined by interconnected risks.

Reflecting RAND Europe's mission to support better decisionmaking through rigorous, independent, and cross-disciplinary research, the event focuses on how integrated evidence can guide strategic choices. Discussions consider the pressures shaping the UK's future, including national and societal resilience, defence readiness, long-term growth, technological transformation, and the evolving role of evidence in public debate.

Across a day of plenaries, focused sessions and futures briefings, participants will explore practical, forward-looking approaches that can help governments build strategic depth, improve outcomes, and make more effective use of evidence in shaping public value.

View the agenda

Speakers

  • Carl Bildt

    Carl Bildt

    Co-Chair, ECFR; Member, Board of Trustees, RAND

  • Lieutenant General Sir Nick Borton

    Lieutenant General Sir Nick Borton

    Senior Mentor, NATO

  • Jessica Cecil

    Director, Trusted News Initiative

  • BC

    Ben Crampton

    Director for European Government Affairs, Microsoft

  • Kersten England CBE

    Kersten England CBE

    Chair, The Young Foundation; Commissioner, National Preparedness Commission

  • Priya Guha MBE

    Venture Partner, Merian Ventures; Board Member, UKRI

  • Ravi Gurumurthy

    Chief Executive, Nesta

  • Jason Matheny

    President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND

  • Helen Miller

    Helen Miller

    Director, Institute for Fiscal Studies

  • Kathryn Oliver

    Professor Kathryn Oliver

    Professor of Evidence and Policy, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

  • Lord Robertson of Port Ellen. Photo courtesy of Lord George Robertson

    Lord George Robertson

    Lead, UK Strategic Defence Review; Former Secretary General, NATO

  • Jennifer Rubin

    Chair, King’s School for Government; Former Chief Scientific Adviser and Director General, Home Office

  • Sir John Sawers GCMG FRUSI

    Sir John Sawers GCMG FRUSI

    Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (2009-2014)

  • Anna Valero

    Dr. Anna Valero

    Professor in Practice, London School of Economics

  • Levin Wheller

    Evaluation Lead, Cabinet Office

  • Emily Woodburn

    Deputy Director Economic Security, Department of Business and Trade

RAND Europe

  • Sarah Cheesbrough

    Sarah Cheesbrough

    Executive Director for Social Policy, RAND Europe

  • Nick Fahy

    Nick Fahy

    Director of Health and Care, RAND Europe

  • Ana FitzSimons

    Ana FitzSimons

    Research Leader

  • Francesca Ghiretti

    Francesca Ghiretti

    Director of the RAND Europe China Initiative, RAND Europe

  • Salil Gunashekar. JO ANTHONY

    Salil Gunashekar

    Deputy Director for Science and Emerging Technology, RAND Europe

  • Susan Guthrie

    Susan Guthrie

    Director of Science and Emerging Technology, RAND Europe

  • Marco Hafner

    Marco Hafner

    Senior Economist and Research Leader

  • Ruth Harris

    Ruth Harris

    Executive Director for National Security and Data Science, RAND Europe

  • Stijn Hoorens

    Netherlands Office Director and Senior Research Leader

  • Sonja Marjanovic. JO ANTHONY

    Sonja Marjanovic

    Director of Healthcare Innovation, Industry and Policy, RAND Europe

  • Jacob Parakilas

    Jacob Parakilas

    Research Leader

  • Hans Pung

    Hans Pung

    Director, RAND Europe

  • Erik Silfversten

    Director of the Centre for Futures and Foresight Studies, RAND Europe

  • Elena Rosa Speciani

    Elena Rosa Speciani

    Senior Research Leader

  • Christian van Stolk

    Christian van Stolk

    Deputy Chief Executive, RAND Europe

  • Benedict Wilkinson

    Benedict Wilkinson

    Director for Defence, Security and Justice, RAND Europe

  • Sana Zakaria

    Sana Zakaria

    Senior Research Leader

Contact Us

If you are interested in attending, please get in touch at: events-re@randeurope.org