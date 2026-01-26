RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum 2026
Past event
26 Jan 2026
8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. GMT One Great George Street
The RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum brings together policymakers, researchers, and sector experts to explore how evidence can help the UK meet complex challenges within a wider European and global environment. The Forum examines how governments can strengthen resilience, enhance competitiveness, shape technological change, and maintain security in an era defined by interconnected risks.
Reflecting RAND Europe's mission to support better decisionmaking through rigorous, independent, and cross-disciplinary research, the event focuses on how integrated evidence can guide strategic choices. Discussions consider the pressures shaping the UK's future, including national and societal resilience, defence readiness, long-term growth, technological transformation, and the evolving role of evidence in public debate.
Across a day of plenaries, focused sessions and futures briefings, participants will explore practical, forward-looking approaches that can help governments build strategic depth, improve outcomes, and make more effective use of evidence in shaping public value.View the agenda
Speakers
Carl Bildt
Co-Chair, ECFR; Member, Board of Trustees, RAND
Lieutenant General Sir Nick Borton
Senior Mentor, NATO
Jessica Cecil
Director, Trusted News Initiative
- BC
Ben Crampton
Director for European Government Affairs, Microsoft
Kersten England CBE
Chair, The Young Foundation; Commissioner, National Preparedness Commission
Priya Guha MBE
Venture Partner, Merian Ventures; Board Member, UKRI
Ravi Gurumurthy
Chief Executive, Nesta
Jason Matheny
President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND
Helen Miller
Director, Institute for Fiscal Studies
Professor Kathryn Oliver
Professor of Evidence and Policy, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Lord George Robertson
Lead, UK Strategic Defence Review; Former Secretary General, NATO
Jennifer Rubin
Chair, King’s School for Government; Former Chief Scientific Adviser and Director General, Home Office
Sir John Sawers GCMG FRUSI
Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (2009-2014)
Dr. Anna Valero
Professor in Practice, London School of Economics
Levin Wheller
Evaluation Lead, Cabinet Office
Emily Woodburn
Deputy Director Economic Security, Department of Business and Trade
RAND Europe
Sarah Cheesbrough
Executive Director for Social Policy, RAND Europe
Nick Fahy
Director of Health and Care, RAND Europe
Ana FitzSimons
Research Leader
Francesca Ghiretti
Director of the RAND Europe China Initiative, RAND Europe
Salil Gunashekar
Deputy Director for Science and Emerging Technology, RAND Europe
Susan Guthrie
Director of Science and Emerging Technology, RAND Europe
Marco Hafner
Senior Economist and Research Leader
Ruth Harris
Executive Director for National Security and Data Science, RAND Europe
Stijn Hoorens
Netherlands Office Director and Senior Research Leader
Sonja Marjanovic
Director of Healthcare Innovation, Industry and Policy, RAND Europe
Jacob Parakilas
Research Leader
Hans Pung
Director, RAND Europe
Erik Silfversten
Director of the Centre for Futures and Foresight Studies, RAND Europe
Elena Rosa Speciani
Senior Research Leader
Christian van Stolk
Deputy Chief Executive, RAND Europe
Benedict Wilkinson
Director for Defence, Security and Justice, RAND Europe
Sana Zakaria
Senior Research Leader
Contact Us
If you are interested in attending, please get in touch at: events-re@randeurope.org