In conversation: Why health inequalities persist

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Despite decades of research, policy initiatives and public health interventions, inequalities remain a part of health systems. Why is progress so slow and what might we be missing? These questions and more will be explored at the next installment of the Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR) ‘In Conversation’ series.

In this edition of the series, Professor Simon Griffin will be joined by Professor Mike Kelly for an in‑depth discussion. Drawing on decades of experience in academia, the NHS, NICE and global health policy, Professor Kelly will reflect on what has – and hasn’t – worked in tackling inequalities.

Speakers Professor Simon Griffin Professor of General Practice at the University of Cambridge

Professor Mike Kelly Senior Visiting Fellow in Public Health at the University of Cambridge About CCHSR The Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR) is a collaboration between the University of Cambridge and RAND Europe. Founded in 2010, the Centre is co-led by Professor Stephen Morris, who became the RAND Professor of Healthcare Research in 2019, and Jon Sussex, Chief Economist at RAND Europe. It aims to inform health policy and practice by developing methods for measuring quality of care, and evaluating ways of improving the safety, effectiveness, efficiency and experience of care.