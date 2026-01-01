RAND, a non-profit research organization, is conducting a study funded by the U.S. Department of Defense on mental health services in the military, including organic/embedded mental health (EMH) and military treatment facility (MTF) mental health care. As a part of this project, we are surveying military mental health providers. The survey is called the Military Mental Health Provider Survey, and it will take about 25 minutes to complete either online or by telephone. The survey will ask about your experiences providing mental health care in the military and your perceptions of how this care could be improved. This survey is endorsed by Ms. Susan Orsega, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Health Services Policy and Oversight as stated in the Letter of Support.

Take the Survey

For this survey, we invited a random sample of EMH and MTF mental health providers. Providers who were selected to participate in the survey received an invitation letter or email from RAND researcher, Kimberly Hepner. To take the online survey, you will need the unique study ID and password included in your invitation. If you received an invitation and prefer to complete the survey by telephone, call (844) 512-1055 to schedule a time to take the survey with a live interviewer.

To begin the survey online, click the button below. You will need the unique study ID and password sent to you in the invitation.

This survey of EMH and MTF mental health providers aims to examine their roles and activities, assess their perceptions of EMH, and identify opportunities for improvement. Your input could help to optimize mental health care delivered to service members. Thank you for your participation.

Your participation in the study is voluntary. As a token of our appreciation, if you complete the survey during off-duty time, you will be offered $50.

Confidentiality

Photo by Kimberly Blair/U.S. Army

We will protect the confidentiality of your responses. RAND will not link your responses on the survey to your name or any other information that could identify you. RAND will not include any participant names or other potentially identifying information in any reports.

This survey received all required human subjects and regulatory approvals.

Technical Support

Technical support for the survey is provided by Davis Research. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the online survey portal or completing the web survey, contact Davis Research at:

Phone: (844) 512-1055

Email: Questions@MHsurvey.com

General Questions

For questions about the study or participation, please contact Kimberly Hepner, Ph.D. at:

Kim_Hepner@MHsurvey.com