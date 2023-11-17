Kidney Diseases

Reducing discard is important for the US transplantation system because nearly 20% of the deceased donor kidneys are discarded. We use logistic regression that includes cold ischemia time, Kidney Donor Risk Index, and other covariates selected from literature.
In interviews with clinicians, they expressed barriers to delivering chronic kidney disease care. To address barriers, clinicians outlined intervention points, such as building models, and structural triggers to identify patients who may be appropriate for palliative care.
The authors conducted eight focus groups of female UCPPS (interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome) patients at four sites from the MAPP Research Network to explore the full spectrum of flares and their impact on patients' lives.
We sought to determine the prevalence of initial computed tomography (CT) utilization and to identify regions in the United States where CT is highly used as the first imaging study for children with nephrolithiasis.
Patients not infrequently experience an unplanned, high-acuity visit after low-risk procedures to remove urinary stones, and the cost of these encounters is substantial. Interventions are indicated to identify and reduce preventable unplanned visits.
At present, most patients who eventually undergo radical or partial nephrectomy do not undergo RMB, whereas most patients who eventually undergo ablation or systemic therapy do. The optimal use of RMB in the evaluation of kidney tumors has yet to be determined.
Comprehensive emergency planning for dialysis centers should include provisions for having backup generators on site, having plans in place for the timely delivery of a generator during a power outage, or having predesignated backup dialysis centers for patients to receive dialysis during emergencies.