Military Reserves

Featured

Members of a country's military reserves pursue full-time civilian careers and are not on active duty, though they may be called upon at times of emergency. RAND provides military and political decisionmakers with objective research and recommendations on how to attract, train, and maintain an effective military reserve force.

Explore Military Reserves

  • Topic Synonyms:
  • Military Reserve Force;
  • National Guard;
  • RC;
  • Reserve Component

Research conducted by