This Perspective examines signals intelligence (SIGINT) technologies available outside of government to understand the capabilities they provide and their implications for government policy and practices.

Some fear that the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD's) artificial intelligence systems are in peril from adversarial attacks. But many attacks appear operationally infeasible, so they pose less risk to DoD applications than the literature implies.

Outgunned by Russia in electronic warfare, Kyiv should consider going further than it already has with more cost-effective communication solutions. Sometimes vintage systems and techniques can provide militaries with simpler and cheaper alternatives to keep critical lines of communication open.

The author assesses four historical examples of technology governance—nuclear technology, the Internet, encryption products, and genetic engineering—to identify lessons for governance of artificial intelligence.

