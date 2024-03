Recent research has demonstrated the importance of helping students develop a broad range of competencies that include but are not limited to academic achievement. Educators are increasingly working to promote students' interpersonal competencies, such as collaboration and social awareness, and their intrapersonal competencies, such as emotion regulation and goal setting. The process through which these competencies are developed is often referred to as social and emotional learning (SEL). Research suggests that the development of SEL competencies while students are in school predicts a variety of later outcomes, such as participation in postsecondary education, success in the workforce, civic engagement, and personal well-being.