RAND Office Locations and Addresses

The RAND Corporation is a global organization with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. RAND’s U.S. locations include Santa Monica, California, the home of its headquarters campus and the Pardee RAND Graduate School; Arlington, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Boston, Massachusetts. RAND also has U.S.-based researchers living and working in almost 40 other states and the District of Columbia and operates the RAND Gulf States Policy Institute serving the U.S. Gulf States region. RAND Europe has offices in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Brussels, Belgium; its research staff comprises people from more than 25 countries. RAND Australia has its office in Canberra.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

RAND is committed to protecting the health of our staff and visitors. Visitors must not have had COVID-19 infection within the past 10 days, nor have symptoms of any contagious illness. Visitors who have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 10 days and who must be on-site will need to wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask at all times. All visitors will be asked to show a government-issued ID.

Visitors should also contact their hosts to confirm the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety precautions and policies at RAND offices.

Last updated: October 10, 2022