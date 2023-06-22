RAND Office Locations and Addresses
The RAND Corporation is a global organization with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. RAND’s U.S. locations include Santa Monica, California, the home of its headquarters campus and the Pardee RAND Graduate School; Arlington, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Boston, Massachusetts. RAND also has U.S.-based researchers living and working in almost 40 other states and the District of Columbia and operates the RAND Gulf States Policy Institute serving the U.S. Gulf States region. RAND Europe has offices in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Brussels, Belgium; its research staff comprises people from more than 25 countries. RAND Australia has its office in Canberra.
COVID-19 Safety Precautions
RAND is committed to protecting the health of our staff and visitors. Visitors must not have had COVID-19 infection within the past 10 days, nor have symptoms of any contagious illness. Visitors who have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 10 days and who must be on-site will need to wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask at all times. All visitors will be asked to show a government-issued ID.
Visitors should also contact their hosts to confirm the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety precautions and policies at RAND offices.
Last updated: October 10, 2022
RAND Corporation, Santa Monica Office, Headquarters Campus
For Fed Ex, UPS, DHL, and other deliveries, please use:
1776 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401-3208
Tel: (310) 393-0411
Fax: (310) 393-4818
For standard U.S. mail, please use:
1776 Main Street
P.O. Box 2138
Santa Monica, CA 90407-2138
RAND Corporation, Washington Office
Yool Kim, Director
1200 South Hayes Street
Arlington, VA 22202-5050
Tel: (703) 413-1100
Fax: (703) 413-8111
RAND Corporation, Pittsburgh Office
Catherine H. Augustine, Director
4570 Fifth Avenue
Suite 600
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Tel: (412) 683-2300
Fax: (412) 683-2800
RAND Corporation, Boston Office
Courtney A. Gidengil, Director
20 Park Plaza
9th Floor
Suite 910
Boston, MA 02116
Tel: (617) 338-2059
Fax: (617) 357-7470
RAND Australia
Andrew Dowse, Director
Postal Address:
Suite 24, M Centre
11 Palmerston Lane
Manuka, ACT 2603
Australia
Tel: +61 2 6232 6972
RAND Europe
Hans Pung, President
Westbrook Centre
Milton Road
Cambridge
CB4 1YG
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (1223) 353 329
Stijn Hoorens, Head
Rue de la Loi 82 / Bte 3
1040 Brussels
Belgium
Tel: +32 (2) 669 2400