RAND Locations: Pittsburgh Office

Getting There

RAND's Pittsburgh Office is located in Oakland, the city's university district, near both Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. The building is at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Craig Street and fronts on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Driving Directions

Driving from the Pittsburgh International Airport —Follow signs towards PA-60/I-79 East/Pittsburgh/Pennsylvania Turnpike East. Pass through the Fort Pitt Tunnel and onto the Fort Pitt Bridge. Once on the bridge, stay in the far right lane and follow signs for I-376 East/Monroeville. Take 376 East to the exit for Forbes Avenue/Oakland. Merge onto Forbes Avenue and head through the Oakland business district in the center lane for about a mile. Turn left on South Craig Street. The office is on the left at the first light.

Driving from the west/south—Take I-79 North and take Exit 59A to I-279 North/US-22 East/US-30 East/Penn Lincoln Parkway toward Pittsburgh. Take Exit 6A to I-376 East/US-22 East/US-30 East/Penn Lincoln Parkway toward Monroeville. Take I-376 East to the exit for Forbes Avenue/Oakland. Merge onto Forbes Avenue and head through the Oakland business district in the center lane for about a mile. Turn left on South Craig Street. The office is on the left at the first light.

Airport Bus Service

Pittsburgh Regional Transit offers service to and from the airport on the 28X–Airport Flyer. The route goes through Oakland, near the RAND office.

rideprt.org

Taxi Service to and from Pittsburgh International Airport

Taxis, hotel shuttles, and limousines are also available. Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has a cab stand at ground transportation and taxis are available 24/7 to take travelers arriving at PIT to their destinations. However, depending on the time of day or your specific travel needs, return taxi service to PIT may be highly variable; in addition, you cannot hail a cab on the street. You may wish to consider booking in advance with a car service for a return trip (the average cost is comparable to airport cab fare). See the link below for a full range of ground transportation options.

flypittsburgh.com

Parking

Valet parking is available under the RAND Building. The entrance is off of Henry Street, one block south of Fifth Avenue. Cost is $5 for the first hour, $7 for two hours, $9 for three hours, and $12 for four or more hours (cash ONLY).

Entering the Building

If entering from the garage level, take the elevator from the garage to the first floor and proceed to the Building Reception Desk to check in. If entering from the street level (first floor), proceed to the Building Reception Desk to check in. Once checked in at Building Reception, visitors will be authorized to proceed to RAND Reception on the sixth floor to check in with RAND.