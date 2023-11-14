Overview
Ivan "Vanya" Barrer is a technical analyst at RAND. His focused areas of interest include intelligence analysis, defense policy, cybersecurity and international politics, emerging technologies, and chem/biowarfare policy.
Prior to joining RAND, he served as an associate systems engineer in MITRE’s Center for Advanced Aviation System Development. His work involved developing concepts and mobile technology-based applications for general aviation pilots, modeling intra-city weather implications on urban air mobility, conducting strategic analysis and climate modeling of West African security environments, devising means of autonomous medical evacuation for warfighters in a Combat Search and Rescue (CSR) operation with environmental constraints, enhancing the safety of highway-rail grade crossings, and writing background papers and whitepapers for senior leaders in the Department of Defense on advanced technology policy.
He holds an M.A. in political science and international affairs from Columbia University, and a B.A. degree from Oberlin College in politics with a minor in chemistry.
Research Focus
Previous PositionsAssociate Systems Engineer, MITRE Corporation
Recent Projects
- Countering Emerging and Enduring Biological and Chemical Threats (CEEBCT)
- A Framework for Scientific Evaluations of Programs Designed to Improve Transportation Security Officer Performance