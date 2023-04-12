Laura Bellows (she/they) is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Most of her current research focuses on describing how U.S. social policies stabilize, or destabilize, children’s lives. She has published on the effects of immigration enforcement on children's educational outcomes; the effects of SNAP receipt on food insecurity and test scores; and turnover in the early childhood education (ECE) workforce. Methodologically, she is interested in the strengths and limitations using administrative data collected by local, state, and federal government agencies to answer policy-relevant questions. She received her Ph.D. in public policy from Duke University.
Selected Publications
Laura Bellows, "The Effect of Immigration Enforcement on School Engagement: Evidence from 287(g) Programs in North Carolina," AERA Open, 7(1), 2021
Laura Bellows, "Immigration Enforcement and Student Achievement in the Wake of Secure Communities," AERA Open, 5(4), 2019
Laura Bellows, Daphna Bassok, and Anna J. Markowitz, "Teacher Turnover in Early Childhood Education: Longitudinal Evidence from the Universe of Publicly- Funded Programs in Louisiana," Educational Researcher, 51(9), 2022
Daphna Bassok, Anna J. Markowitz, Laura Bellows, and Katharine Sadowski, "New Evidence on Teacher Turnover in Early Childhood," Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, 43(1), 2021
Anna Gassman-Pines, Laura Bellows, William E. Copeland, Rick H. Hoyle, and Candice L. Odgers, "Day-to-Day Variation in Adolescent Food Insecurity," Children and Youth Services Review, 2023
Anna Gassman-Pines and Laura Bellows, "Food Instability and Academic Achievement: A Quasi-Experiment Using SNAP Benefit Timing," American Educational Research Journal, 55(5), 2018