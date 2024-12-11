Advancing Transparency in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Because the last time a federal statistical agency (FSA) was established in the United States was in 1991, few people have firsthand knowledge of successful approaches for establishing one. In addition, legal and technical landscapes have shifted considerably since then. Each FSA adapts to the needs of its parent agency and must build on statutory language, executive guidance, and public works to shape an activity that both serves the federal agency's need for information for improved decisionmaking and represents the public's interest in providing transparency into the parent agency.

Although this report represents the Office of Homeland Security Statistics (OHSS) as starting from scratch, the office's leadership, staff, and resources are drawn from the erstwhile Office of Immigration Statistics. OHSS expands into multiple information domains, representing operational and administrative data from across all U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) components and serving as an independent recognized statistical agency or unit (RSAU) under the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center was tasked to assist the executive director of OHSS in operationalizing the delegation of authority. Researchers undertook this task by reviewing literature and practices, interviewing other FSAs' principals and other subject-matter experts and stakeholders, drafting frameworks, hosting a workshop, participating in a conference, and delivering synthesized findings and recommendations.