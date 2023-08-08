Joshua Simulcik

Joshua D. Simulcik is a management scientist at RAND. He has worked in roles across the Department of Defense (DOD) Acquisition lifecycle for over ten years. He was previously the Operational Energy Team Lead supporting the Sustainment Capabilities Development Integration Directorate at Fort Lee. The team assessed the energy demands of future Army systems and formations, projecting both direct impacts to fuel and electricity generation and ensuing effects on Army doctrine, organizational design, training requirements, supporting equipment, leadership education, personnel requirements, facilities, and policy. He worked with a wide range of stakeholders, including the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the DOD Strategic Capabilities Office, the Department of the Army, Defense Innovation Unit, multiple Department of Energy National Laboratories, other US and foreign military services, and dozens of manufacturers. Simulcik was one of the core writers of the 2022 Army Climate Strategy.
Simulcik also previously supported the Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) Science & Technology program, concentrating on transitioning Command & Control, Intelligence, and Communication prototypes into Programs of Record. As an Army officer, he served in multiple logistics units as well as in Armor, Infantry, and Engineer organizations. His final active duty role was planning and executing Network Integration Evaluation (NIE) events to assess, evaluate, and test emerging technologies in an operational environment.