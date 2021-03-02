David Stebbins

David Stebbins
Political Scientist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Education

Ph.D. in conflict analysis and resolution, George Mason University; M.A. in international affairs, Columbia University; B.A. in social science, Castleton State College

Overview

David Stebbins is a political scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. He is currently leading and supporting research efforts focused on intelligence policy, emerging technology, soft-power influence, and assessment frameworks for a variety of government agencies. Stebbins has experience engaging with leadership in various IC, DoD, CCMD, and other SOF organizations. Stebbins has regional expertise on the Middle East; a working proficiency in Arabic, and substantive knowledge of foreign and domestic violent extremist organizations and networks. Stebbins earned his PhD in Conflict Resolution from George Mason University. He holds an M.A. in International Affairs from Columbia University where he concentrated on International Security Policy and specialized in International Conflict Resolution and earned his B.A. in Social Science from Castleton State College. Prior to joining RAND, Stebbins worked for the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau’s Terrorist Threat Analysis Group (TTAG) and performed extensive policy work as a National Security Legislative Staff Member for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Previously, Stebbins gained military experience through the Vermont Army National Guard, where he served as an Infantry Combat Medic attached to the 2/172nd M1A2 Abrams Armor Division.

Research Focus

Languages

Arabic

Commentary

Publications