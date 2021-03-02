David Stebbins

Implications of Domestic Terrorist Group Designations for Combating Homegrown Extremism
It is not clear that an official designation of domestic extremists as terrorists would confer additional benefits that would outweigh potential risks to U.S. civil liberties. A combined government effort that facilitates mitigation strategies to preempt violence by hate groups, while also actively stemming the flow of online disinformation, may be a good first step in reducing homegrown extremism.
Mar 2, 2021
The Hill