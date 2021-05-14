Kathryn E. Bouskill

Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Ph.D. in anthropology, Emory University; M.P.H. in epidemiology, Emory University; B.A. in anthropology, University of Notre Dame

Kathryn (Casey) Bouskill is a social scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. An anthropologist by training, Bouskill draws on qualitative and quantitative methods to study a range of sociocultural- and health-related issues. She has a Ph.D. in anthropology and an M.P.H. in epidemiology from Emory University. 

German

