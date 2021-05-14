Kathryn E. Bouskill

Inequality in Opportunity to Work from Home an Underlying Condition Likely Aggravated by the Pandemic
Building a safe, healthy workforce where success, productivity, and financial security are available to all segments of American society could provide resilience against inevitable future shockwaves. Since working from home is a key part of such resilience, policymakers could focus on supporting the advantages, remediating the downsides, and expanding access to this form of work.
May 14, 2021
Detroit News