Edward Bryan

Overview
Edward "Ed" Bryan (he/him) is an analyst at the RAND Corporation. Working primarily for RAND Europe in the areas of defence and security, he is deputy lead of the Defence Workforces and Armed Forces Community research portfolio and a subject matter expert in the fields of critical geopolitics and political geography.
Since joining RAND, he has managed and conducted research for a range of clients, including the UK Ministry of Defence, the Office for Veterans' Affairs, Forces in Mind Trust, and the European Commission. He is particularly interested in research relating to military personnel policy, Armed Forces cultures and discourse, areas of vulnerability amongst military populations, and political extremism. He is experienced in a range of qualitative methodologies (interviews, focus groups, literature reviews, discourse analysis, and archival research) and an acting member of RAND Europe's Research Ethics Advisory Group.
Prior to joining RAND, he served as an anti-corruption intelligence researcher for UK police forces in the Eastern Region. He holds a Ph.D. (pass without corrections), M.Phil., and B.A. (Hons) in geopolitics and political geography from the University of Cambridge. He is a Downing College Foundation Scholar and was awarded a Visiting Research Fellowship at the Freie Universität Berlin’s John F. Kennedy Institute for North American Studies.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
E. Bryan, "The geopolitics of improvised language: President John F. Kennedy's "Ich bin ein Berliner" address," Area, 2020
E. Bryan, "Trump's UK state visit: the little details that reveal the true health of the 'special relationship'," The Conversation, 2019
E. Bryan, "The culture of surveillance: watching as a way of life," Social and Cultural Geography, 19(8), 2018
E. Bryan, "Taiwan: how airlines are being dragged into China's bitter dispute over the island's sovereignty," The Conversation, 2018
E. Bryan, "Drones, Diplomacy, and More-than-human Geopolitics," Geopolitics, 32(2), 2018