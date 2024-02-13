Kyle Bunch is a senior engineer at RAND specializing in technology and policy for problems of national security. Previous to RAND, he has served as a Senior Science Advisor to the U.S. Department of State in Arms Control and Counterterrorism, and as a technical subject matter expert within the Microsystems Technology Office at DARPA working for Booz-Allen Hamilton. He has worked as a researcher in two DOE's laboratories: Sandia National Laboratories and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
In 2014 Bunch was nominated by the State Department to serve as science representative on a White House OSTP subcommittee on Science and Technology for Countering Explosive Devices. He has also served on several subcommittees under the Joint Program Office for Countering IEDs. His work at the State Department resulted in a Meritorious Honor Award for contributing to its role in countering the global threat of IEDs.
Bunch is a Fulbright Scholar and a Registered Professional Engineer holding the degrees of Ph.D., DEE, and ME all in electrical engineering from the University of Utah and a BS in computer science and electrical engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is the past Chair for the IEEE-USA Government Fellows Committee, and a member of the IEEE-USA Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems Policy Committee, and past Utah Section Chair of the IEEE.
Selected Publications
YK Chen, KJ Bunch, "The DARPA Foundations Required for Novel Compute Program (FRANC)," Government Microcircuit Applications & Critical Technology Conference, 2020
S.A. Johnson, D.T. Borup, J.W. Wiskin, M J. Berggren, M.S. Zhdanov, K.J. Bunch, R. Eidens "Application of Inverse Scattering and Other Refraction Corrected Methods to Environmental Imaging with Acoustic or Electromagetic Energy," in G. Delic and M.F. Wheeler, Next Generation Environmental Models and Computational Methods, Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, 1997
R.H. Olsson, K.J. Bunch, C. Gordon, "Reconfigurable Electronics for Adaptive RF Systems," IEEE Compound Semiconductor IC Symposium (CSIC), 2016
B. Epstein, R.H. Olsson, K.J. Bunch, "Arrays at Commercial Timescales: Addressing the Development and Upgrade Costs of Phased Arrays," Proceedings of the IEEE Radar Conference (RADARCON), 2018
KJ Bunch, "Approaches for modeling electron beam/electromagnetic interaction and their connection to distributed feedback lasers," SPIE Journal of Nanophotonics, 2013
KJ Bunch, "The Use of Homomorphic Encryption Methods Combined with Field Programmable Gate Array Hardware for Information Barrier Design," Institute of Nuclear Materials Management, 2013
KJ Bunch, RW Grow, "The Helically-Wrapped Circular Waveguide," IEEE Transactions on Electron Devices , 1987