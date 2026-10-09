Kaigan Carrie is an analyst at RAND Europe in the Defence, Security and Justice team. Her research focuses on crime and criminal justice, particularly prison research.
Prior to joining RAND, Carrie worked in the Specialist Sex Offences Unit of the Office of Public Prosecutions in Melbourne, Australia. She also worked for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service and worked as a Fitness to Practise Investigator for the Scottish Social Services Council.
She is currently completing a Ph.D. in criminology at the University of Westminster, exploring how the demands of prison work impact prison officers in their personal lives. Her Mb.R. in criminology from Abertay University explored prison officer training in Scotland and Norway. She also holds a B.Sc. in policing and security with First Class Honours.
Education
Mb.R. in criminology, Abertay University; B.Sc. with First Class Honours in policing and security, Abertay University
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Capstone Supervisor at IE University, Madrid