Raagini Chandra
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
She/Her/Hers | They/Them/Theirs
Expertise
Raagini Chandra is an M.Phil. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She holds dual bachelors of science degrees in international affairs and economics from GW’s Elliott School of International Affairs, with a minor in Chinese Language and Literature. She completed two senior theses, “The South China Sea Dispute: Historical Underpinnings, Competing Claims, Hydrocarbon Potential, and Prospects for Cooperation” and “How does State Expenditure on Public Transit Affect the Unemployment Rate?” For her theses she engaged in a comprehensive literature review and used STATA, multiple linear regressions, and Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Chandra's policy interests center on economic impact research, with a particular focus on analyzing development indicators, especially in countries within the Indo-Pacific region. She also explores great power competition and the influence of ASEAN in regional geopolitics and security. She has experience working at a number of policy organizations, including the Atlantic Council, the IMF, and the U.S. Department of State. She is conversationally fluent in Mandarin.
Education
B.Sc. in international affairs, The Elliott School of International Affairs at the George Washington University; B.Sc. in economics, The George Washington University; Certificate in international economics, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics