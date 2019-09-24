Irina A. Chindea is a political scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research interests include strategic competition, U.S. foreign policy and grand strategy, security cooperation, NATO and alliance politics, and irregular warfare. The regional focus of her work covers Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.
Chindea has a Ph.D. in international relations and an M.A. in law and diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a B.Sc. in business administration from the Academy of Economics in Bucharest, Romania.
Previous Positions
Prior to joining the RAND Corporation, Irina pursued a two-year Postdoctoral Fellowship with the International Security Program at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School.
Recent Projects
- Great Power Competition and Conflict in Latin America
- China’s Role in the Global Development of Critical Resources
- Russia, NATO, and Black Sea Security Strategy
- Sustaining a Stable Strategic Competition with Near-Peer Competitors