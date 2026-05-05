Force Multipliers in the Americas
Harnessing Security Force Assistance to Bolster Homeland Defense and U.S. Strategic Objectives in Latin America
ResearchPublished May 5, 2026
The 2025 National Security Strategy elevates Latin America as a region of serious U.S. security concern. In this report, the authors outline potential ways to harness the full potential of U.S. Department of War security force assistance activities in Latin America to counter threats to the U.S. homeland, strengthen partnerships, and advance U.S. strategic influence in the region.
Harnessing Security Force Assistance to Bolster Homeland Defense and U.S. Strategic Objectives in Latin America
ResearchPublished May 5, 2026
The 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS) elevates Latin America as a region of serious U.S. security concern. The region presents the United States with both promising opportunities and notable challenges. By employing security force assistance (SFA) in new and innovative ways or by expanding its current use, the United States can magnify these opportunities and mitigate existing challenges. Importantly, these outcomes can be achieved at a relatively modest cost, making SFA a valuable tool for advancing U.S. interests in Latin America.
In this report, the authors outline potential ways to harness the full potential of U.S. Department of War (DOW) SFA activities in Latin America to counter threats to the U.S. homeland, strengthen partnerships, and advance U.S. strategic influence in the region.
This research was made possible by National Defense Research Institute exploratory research funding that was provided through the federally funded research and development center contract and approved by the institute's primary sponsor. This work was conducted conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division.
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